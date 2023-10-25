Bitcoin surges, topping $35 000 for the first time in over a year
Cryptocurrency investors, there may be light at the end of the tunnel: Bitcoin is surging again.
Bitcoin topped $35 000 (over R660 000) for the first time since May 2022, up 20% over the past five days, reports CNN Business.
Investors are increasingly optimistic about the prospect of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Through an ETF, investors can buy bitcoin funds that can trade on traditional stock exchanges rather than dealing with less-regulated crypto platforms.
It will also provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency directly.
Bitcoin is a notoriously volatile asset class.
In July 2010, the cryptocurrency closed at $0.05 (about R0.95).
This article first appeared on 947 : Bitcoin surges, topping $35 000 for the first time in over a year
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91284163_digital-cryptocurrency-gold-bitcoin-electronic-computer-component-and-american-dollar-business-conce.html?vti=n8gmwfrzef2ra30zs1-1-1
