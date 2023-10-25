Bitcoin surges, topping $35 000 for the first time in over a year





Cryptocurrency investors, there may be light at the end of the tunnel: Bitcoin is surging again.

Bitcoin topped $35 000 (over R660 000) for the first time since May 2022, up 20% over the past five days, reports CNN Business.

Investors are increasingly optimistic about the prospect of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Through an ETF, investors can buy bitcoin funds that can trade on traditional stock exchanges rather than dealing with less-regulated crypto platforms.

It will also provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency directly.

Bitcoin is a notoriously volatile asset class.

In July 2010, the cryptocurrency closed at $0.05 (about R0.95).

