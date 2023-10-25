



Katy Perry, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson and known as the "queen of camp" turns 39 years old today, 25 October!

Perry is currently an American Idol judge but she is best known for her influence on modern pop music for which she's won multiple Grammy Awards.

Here are some of Katy Perry's greatest hits!

Birthday (we had to)

Dark Horse

California Gurls

Roar

Teenage Dream

Hot N Cold

Firework

I Kissed a Girl

Chained to the Rhythm

Swish Swish

Part of Me

Wide Awake

Unconditionally

This is How We Do

Apart from her music, Perry is busy with her own shoe collection and her Firework Foundation which helps kids reach their full potential... and of course, doing photo shoot things with one of her fave things, puppies!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 39th trip around the sun, Katy Perry!