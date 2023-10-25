‘Your democracy, own it’ - IEC launches 2024 elections programme





Africa Melane is in conversation with Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) CEO Wayne Duvenhage, about the IEC's announcement of their election campaign, voter registration and getting the youth voting.

South Africans will take to the polls in 2024 to elect leadership for national and provincial elections.

On Tuesday, the IEC unveiled its elections programme, theme and logo with the message to voters "Your democracy, own it".

For the first time since the dawn of democracy, independent candidates will be allowed to contest for not only the national ballot, but also the provincial ballot.

If we understand who the candidates are, it does make for better accountability. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

A ruling is expected imminently in a case seeking to have the playing field leveled for independent candidates.

The Constitutional Court is being asked to rule on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act passed in June, which allowed independent candidates to run for the National Assembly for the first time.

The Court has been asked to change the ratio [of votes] which helps independent candidates become elected with a lower amount of votes. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

Over 26.2 million people are currently on the voters' roll.

The last two general elections have seen fewer and fewer South Africans casting their vote.

It is sad. It's a far cry from where we started out when we entered into our democracy. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA)

The IEC hopes more people will register to vote in the coming months and will hold a voter registration weekend throughout the country on the 18th and 19th of November.