Freed 85-year-old Hamas hostage: 'They were very generous to us, very kind'

After being held hostage for 16 days by Hamas captors, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz is a free woman.

Lifshitz shook hands with one of her 6ft masked captors, before looking him in the eye, shaking his hand and saying 'shalom', the Hebrew word for peace.

She described the "painful act" of being taken away from her home by militants, saying that "the young men hit me on the way – they didn't break my ribs but it was painful and I had difficulty breathing."

After being forced to walk in an underground tunnel, which her daughter likened to a spider web, she was met by "people who told us we believe in the Quran” and promised “not to harm” her and the 100 plus other hostages.

Lifshitz said "they really took care of the sanitary side of things so that we didn’t get sick,” eating the same food as Hamas and receiving regular treatments from medical professionals.

"They were very generous to us, very kind. They kept us clean...They took care of every detail. There are a lot of women and they know about feminine hygiene and they took care of everything there," added Lifshitz.

The 85-year-old expressed her disappointment in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) and their hesitation in acting upon warnings and threats which were given three weeks prior.

“The lack of awareness by Shin Bet and the IDF hurt us a lot,” she expressed, adding that “They warned us three weeks beforehand, they burned fields, they sent fire balloons and the IDF did not treat it seriously."

It is just those quite odd moments of shared humanity? Whatever else we are, we are still human. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

