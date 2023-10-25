'It's always special playing the All Blacks' - Os du Randt, former Springbok
Lester Kiewit speaks to Os du Randt about the preparation to play in a game of this magnitude as the Springboks prepare to take on the All Blacks.
Listen below.
1995 was the last time South Africa played New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup final - that was 28 years ago.
Du Randt with an 80 test career scoring five tries and a World Rugby Hall of Famer says that it's "always special playing against the All Blacks. Hopefully, the Boks can pull it through and do the things they've been trained to do."
Du Randt agrees that the Springboks' strength lies in the scrum.
When asked to comment on industry politics with some teams saying South Africa abuses some technicalities around the scrum, he says...
It's absolute BS. They're just afraid of our scrum. There's certain rules you have to apply. We're good at being technically sound. Our scrums and forwards are doing well. It just shows that they're afraid of our scrums.Os du Randt, Former Springbok Player
On whether there's a difference in preparing for a Rugby World Cup Final in 2023 versus 1995 - Ou du Rant says, "not really."
Du Randt also confirms that the Springboks' previous World Cup experiences is an advantage because they're able to be flexible on the field.
If they stick to their systems and the structures installed in the team, we will be fine. Rassie and the team have worked hard for the past five to six years to install these structures like being able to switch it up on the field during games and players understand this too.Os du Randt, Former Springbok Player
As a former Springbok, Du Randt confirms that the Bokke are "feeling the weight of a nation" right now.
There's no real physical prep that's different in a World Cup because all the prep has already brought the Bokke to the finals. There's just the mental aspect that the team needs to make sure they're sound and focused to make things work on the field.Os du Randt, Former Springbok Player
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's always special playing the All Blacks' - Os du Randt, former Springbok
