



Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 4:00).

One month since the rock band released their latest album after almost 20 decades, the good reviews are rolling in.

The Rolling Stones released their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds' and the official music video for their song 'Angry' in September of this year, which has already received over 20 million views on YouTube.

One viewer commented: "The Rolling Stones are about the only entity on planet earth that's brought consistent joy for 6 decades. Beyond epic. Undiluted human expression. May they rock on for eternity."

Followed by: "I’ve been a Stones fan since the 70’s, and I am so excited for this release! I love this video and all the billboards with the band throughout the years, each one reminds me of different albums and tours. These guys are legends!"

Friedman points out that in the music video, the band members look much younger than they do in real life, thanks to what she presumes to be CGI (computer-generated imagery).

"Why do you not want to look like you do now?" questions Friedman.

Take a look for yourself below:

RELATED: The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm

It's very Rolling Stones with a slightly more modern sort of sheen to it. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

It's like their faces are all quite smooth. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows