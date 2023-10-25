RWC also takes physical toll on coaching & medical staff – physiotherapist
Africa Melane speaks to physiotherapist, Mike Van Rheede about the physical implications of playing a whole World Cup.
While the focus is on the players during a Rugby World Cup, the tournament is an equally mammoth task for the coaching and medical teams.
Teams have to keep their players in tip-top shape so that they are able to perform weekly.
Many people were surprised to see Springbok captain Siya Kolisi bandaged up under his jersey.
This is not due to any current injuries, says Van Rheede, but to rather protect previous injuries.
It helps to protect the joint and make sure the injury does not reoccur.
That’s rugby right there 👏#RWC2023 | #RSAvTGA pic.twitter.com/R2vEkUJ63B' Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 2, 2023
The ones that you see on his shoulders are the AC joint, the pointy bit of your shoulder, which he obviously needs when he tackles. There is also some thick padding there to make it easier.Mike Van Rheede, physiotherapist
In the build-up to the final between the Springboks and the All Blacks on 28 October, Van Rheede expects the coaching team to focus less on contact training.
He believes medical staff will focus more on putting the guys through recovery strategies.
The players have also been allowed to have their families stay with them which has done great work for lightening their mental load.
If you think about it, these guys, in that first match in Twickenham, I think we are almost looking at two and a half, if not three months [being away], so that takes a massive toll.Mike Van Rheede, physiotherapist
He adds that New Zealand might be in better physical shape than South Africa given the fact that they had an extra day to rest and a less grueling semi-final.
However, the Springboks have been preparing for this for four years.
They’ve got a trick up their sleeve; they will make sure that we’re ready.Mike Van Rheede, physiotherapist
