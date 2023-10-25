SA top para-athlete Ernst van Dyk to be inducted into the NYRR Hall of Fame
JOHANNESBURG – South African Paralympian, wheelchair racing and para-cycling champion Ernst Van Dyk will be inducted into the New York Road Runners (NYRR) Hall of Fame at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.
“What an absolute honour. NY marathon will be the final race of my career spanning over 30 years and this news came as a total surprise. Humbled by this recognition. It’s going to be a very emotional weekend,” posted van Dyk on Facebook.
FILE: South Africa's Paralympian, wheelchair racing and para-cycling champion Ernst van Dyk. Picture: Ernst van Dyk/Facebook.
The para-athlete is a two-time TCS New York City Marathon champion and eight-time Paralympic medallist.
According to the New York Road Runners website this year’s NYRR Hall of Fame class, along with the Abebe Bikila Award, Legacy Award, and George Hirsch Journalism Award recipients will be recognised at NYRR’s Night of Champions on Friday, 3 November.
The 50-year-old is a record 10-time champion of the Boston Marathon wheelchair race and a two-time Paralympic gold medallist.
FILE: South Africa's top para-athlete Ernst Van Dyk in his racing chair. Picture: ernstvandyk/Instagram.
The South African was also an athlete representative - part of a group of six athletes representing a range of sports appointed to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) athlete’s commission for a four-year cycle.
The two-time New York City Marathon winner as well as a two-time Los Angeles Marathon winner served alongside Godfrey Kgotso Mokoena, Bridgitte Hartley, Sizwe Ndlovu, Jeff Coetzee and Louzanne Coetzee.
READ MORE:
Chasing medals with Ernst van Dyk
Ernst van Dyk looks to defend NYC marathon title today
FILE: SA's top para-athlete Ernst Van Dyk in his hand-cycle during a training session. Picture: ernstvandyk/ Instagram.
The South African, in 2010 received the Order of Ikhamanga in silver in recognition of his excellence in sport and competed in his first Paralympics in Barcelona in 1992.
The world-renowned athlete medalled for the first time at the 2000 Sydney Paralympics will be honoured alongside Olympic medalist and former American marathon record-holder Deena Kastor.
FILE: South Africa's top para-athlete Ernst Van Dyk on his hand-cycle. Picture: Ernst van Dyk/Facebook.
