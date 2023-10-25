[WATCH] Annnnnnd we are LATE! Couple misses a cruise ship trip





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

This funny video of a couple running late for a cruise ship is going viral.

As they ran for their lives trying to catch the ship, they realised it was too late.

Bathong 🙆‍♂️ the shadow of the ship 🚢 moving away 🤧@pmcafrica pic.twitter.com/e76Wrk4MtD ' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) October 23, 2023

It is unclear whether they eventually managed to make it onto the ship.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.