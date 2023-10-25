[WATCH] 'Gotta love SA humour': Spar renames products to hail the Springboks





It would be safe to assume that South Africans' nerves are at an all-time high ahead of the Rugby World Cup final this weekend, while still recovering from the nail-biting semi-final that saw the Springboks beat England by one point.

But, in true South African fashion, we love to find the humour in everything and proudly support our boys.

As Saturday quickly approaches, which will see the Bokke facing the All Blacks, it's only natural to get your game-day snacks sorted.

So, what's on the menu? How about a feta and 'Eben EtzaBEET' salad, some freshly-baked 'Focaccia de Klerk' or if you're looking for a healthier option, 'Kwagga Smith' apples?

Mzansi has been left in stitches after Instagram user Belinda Burger showcased Sonstraal Spar's creative way of backing the Bokke by renaming products with the name of the players.

One user said: "This country has thee best humor in the world".

Another said: "We take nothing serious in the country."

"Apelele Vissie, Oxtail Nche, Trevor Nyaskonsies, Duane Vismeulen, Handré Pilchards, Worsie le Roux, Brood de Jager", were suggestions by another user.

Here's to winning the finals and ending the night off with a sweet slice of 'Franco MELKtert'.

Kick off is at 9pm on Saturday 28 October.

