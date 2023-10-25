'People play with others lives' : What to do if someone KNOWINGLY gives you HIV
Clement Manyathela speaks to Melusi Xulu, Attorney and Managing Director at Donda Attorneys, and Social Worker, Kefilwe Mojapelo.
Being HIV positive comes with a serious stigma, and it can be very difficult to discuss this openly.
However, this does not excuse people from hiding their status from their partner and knowingly infecting them with a potentially deadly and incurable virus.
Under South African law, knowingly exposing a person to HIV is attempted murder.
RELATED: [LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner
Meaning that if your partner knew they were HIV positive, and had intercourse with you without any preventative measures, and you contract the disease they are criminally liable.
If you know your status you have a responsibility, for health purposes and to avoid criminal charges, to tell your partner.Melusi Xulu, Attorney/Managing Director - Donda Attorneys
Sometimes people want to play with people’s lives.Melusi Xulu, Attorney/Managing Director - Donda Attorneys
According to Xulu, if you did not know your status you could avoid being criminally liable, but you can be charged with a civil case.
RELATED: Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target
In addition to the health consequences of this diagnosis, it can also cause serious emotional distress.
Mojapelo says that to heal from this trauma it is important to go for therapy and introspect to move forward.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hiv.html
