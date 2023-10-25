New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world's trending news stories.

She has topped the charts and won the hearts of many all over the world, so it only makes sense for a Celine Deon music battle to break out?

A small town in New Zealand doesn’t think so.

Residents of Porirua have started a petition after a convoy of cars blasted out her ballads at 2am, BBC News reports.

“The idea of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at maximum pitch...” Gilchrist laughs.

The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.

