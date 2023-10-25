For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum'
This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery highlights DStv's powerful 'Stronger Together' campaign around the Springboks' Rugby World Cup bid.
While many brands have taken advantage of the hype around the Bokke, a lot of this advertising has been pretty conventional Seery feels.
The moving DStv campaign though, which has the players sharing who they are playing for, could be seen as a tool for nation building.
What I particularly like about this campaign is, it's not only effective marketing but also a form of 'propaganda'... It should actually be in a museum for nation building - the general overall campaign 'Stronger Together' which takes the ordinary players and gets them to look at life through their own words. That's very powerful stuff.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
This particular campaign - it was done as a promo by DStv for their rugby coverage, but it's also a reminder that advertising can be a very powerful nation building tool as well.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
I think you'll see the results of it. I was quite astounded after the win on Saturday night (England) to see how much public celebration there was... I think there's just a little bit more of that feeling that we had back in 1995, that this kind of sport can unite us.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
Any rugby fan will have gathered by now through all the videos and press conferences, that the Springboks are friends among themselves as well.
If you look at this as a metaphor for South Africa, Seery says, it shows what we could be if we put our minds to it and we checked 'the baggage of racism' at the door.
If you think of where South African rugby has come from - from the rows about quotas, the racism, the bad performances, this is something to celebrate.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
Really, if you look at any of these executions you think 'this makes me proud, this makes me feel that these guys are doing it for us'... I think if we do win the RWC for the fourth record time, you'll see an outpouring of patriotism we probably haven't seen since 1995.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
Ahead of Saturday's Cup-decider against the All Blacks, watch the 'For South Africa' promotion again, or for the first time:
