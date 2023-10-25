Transnet wants govt to take over R61bn of its debt as part of turnaround plan





Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, MD of Krutham (formerly Intellidex).

Transnet wants "immediate" government support to implement its recovery plan.

The embattled state-owned rail and ports company has asked government to take over at least R61 million of its debt.

This is part of more than R100 billion it's requesting from National Treasury over the next two years according to its turnaround plan, reports News24.

On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan warned that the entire Transnet group needed recovery and that any lack of performance would not be met by "intolerance".

Gordhan said the recovery plan would be implemented from 1 November,

We have assigned to the board key responsibility. We want to see a recovery in the performance of Transnet whether it's ports, whether it's rail, or any other aspect of key functions they provide to this economy. We are going to be intolerant of lack of performance. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from to Peter Attard Montalto, MD of Krutham (formerly Intellidex).

While the markets seem to be just waking up to this situation Montalto says, it has been coming down the road for a long time.

Transnet has been breaching loan covenants with banks for some time and requiring condonation of those... It has very little cash and it's suffering from a big volumes problem fundamentally, which is getting worse. It will take some time for positive reforms and a turnaround to get in place Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham

That's where this request ultimately comes from... It's ultimately going to have to come through in some form via some additional support. Don't forget - we're seeing near R78 billion for Eskom this year and R66 billion next year, so we're adding on to a pretty hefty SOE bailout pipeline as it is. Peter Attard Montalto, MD - Krutham

