4,000 jobs on the line as Sibanye announces restructuring and closure plans

Sibanye-Stillwater has announced restructuring and closure plans that could affect more than 4 000 employees and contractors.

The mining and metals processing giant says it has entered Section 189 consultations regarding four shafts and associated services at its Platinum Group Metal (PGM) operations in South Africa.

The four shafts include the Simunye shaft at its Kroondal operation in the North West. Mining there ceased during Quarter 4 of 2022 as planned, Sibanye notes in a statement.

"Employees who have not yet been deployed to other shafts and are impacted by the final closure will be consulted in terms of the S189 process."

Then there are two shafts affected at Marikana, and one at Sibanye's Rustenburg operation.

The company cites inflationary cost increases and the decline in PGM prices as the reasons behind the move.

Certain operating shafts are now loss-making and pose a risk to the sustainability of the remaining operations, it says.

We do not underestimate the potential impact of any form of restructuring and commit to constructively engaging with affected employees through their representatives in an effort to minimise job losses. Unfortunately, it is imperative that we engage in this process to ensure the sustainability of our SA PGM operations and the benefits and value they bring to multiple stakeholders. Richard Stewart, Chief Regional Officer: Africa - Sibanye-Stillwater

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from David McKay, editor of digital publication Miningmx.

McKay says the Sibanye development is not so much a surprise as the drop in PGM prices itself.

In August the company announced it would cut its production, and its proposed restructuring meets that lower production guide... so there's no sudden drop-off in PGMs in the market. David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

I think the surprise in fact about PGMs is the actual market itself. They never expected there to be a softening in prices because these really scaled unknown highs about 18 months ago... It is the depth of the correction that I think is the shock aspect in this. David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

Noting that not all reserves and resources are equal, McKay points out that in the case of Sibanye-Stillwater it didn't actually start these mines but bought them.

Some of these mines were heavily depleted... Two of the shafts in the announcement today are actually closing, so the economic reserves have gone, and the other two are a function of the cost issues and the market. David McKay, Editor - Miningmx

