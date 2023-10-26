Presidency is aiming to turn around the rail and port system in SA





Mandy Wiener speaks with Rudi Dicks, Head of the Project Management Office in the Presidency (Skip to 27:50)

The freight logistics sector in South Africa is in dire need of improvement, specifically related to Transnet.

The presidency has reportedly put forward a new plan to address the issues this sector is facing.

This plan would allow greater private sector participation in running the rail network and reduce Transnet’s monopoly.

Dicks says that this road map will have a major focus on turning around the performance of rail and the port system.

In the long run the freight logistics road map is about structural reform. Rudi Dicks, Head of the Project Management Office - Presidency

He adds that it is essential to work with the private sector to create competition and this does not amount to privatisation.

Our partnership with the private sector is an important partnership. Rudi Dicks, Head of the Project Management Office - Presidency

