The reason the E-Prix will not be back in Cape Town in 2024
John Maytham speaks with Ian Banner, Chairperson at e-Movement
The Formula E grand prix earlier this year was a highlight for many Capetonians, but unfortunately the magic won’t be repeated in 2024.
However, e-Movement has committed to trying to bring the race back for 2025 which both drivers and organisers are eagerly anticipating.
Formula E fans loved the Cape Town E-Prix and it was voted best race of the season in a fan poll.
Banner says that they are pushing for 2025 February as the Africa’s Green Economy Summit will be taking place in February next year.
It is about a contribution we are going to make as a whole to South Africa, not just about the race.Ian Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement
We will be celebrating again February 2025.Ian Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement
He adds that after 2025 they are likely to have built the programme in such a way that the Cape Town e-Prix can become an annual event.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : @FIAFormulaE/Twitter
