



John Maytham speaks with Ian Banner, Chairperson at e-Movement

The Formula E grand prix earlier this year was a highlight for many Capetonians, but unfortunately the magic won’t be repeated in 2024.

However, e-Movement has committed to trying to bring the race back for 2025 which both drivers and organisers are eagerly anticipating.

Formula E fans loved the Cape Town E-Prix and it was voted best race of the season in a fan poll.

Banner says that they are pushing for 2025 February as the Africa’s Green Economy Summit will be taking place in February next year.

It is about a contribution we are going to make as a whole to South Africa, not just about the race. Ian Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

We will be celebrating again February 2025. Ian Banner, Chairperson - e-Movement

The Formula E pit lane area for the Cape Town leg of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Picture: @FIAFormulaE/Twitter

He adds that after 2025 they are likely to have built the programme in such a way that the Cape Town e-Prix can become an annual event.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The reason the E-Prix will not be back in Cape Town in 2024