Lost love classified ads - do they fall foul of advertising rules?
Lester Kiewit speaks to the ARB's CEO Gail Schimmel about the legality of adverts in the classifieds by “prophets” promising to get you back your 'lost love' or 'turn your fortunes around'.
They promise that they can help you get past lovers back. They promise they can help your business and fortunes turn towards the better. They even promise to speed up the Road Accident Fund claim process for you.
But do these adverts placed by "prophets and healers" on lamp posts, on Facebook, and even in the classifieds fall foul of the advertising code of practice as regulated by the watchful eye of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) of South Africa.
The Advertising Regulatory Board's Gail Schimmel says, it's a very complicated issue, but admits the ARB doesn't get a lot of complaints about these types of adverts.
The first thing to clarify is that our watchful eye is not that watchful, it depends on consumers to complain to us.Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
Obviously though, they are problem in terms of the code (advertising code of practice) they make claims that are not true...I can tell you right now no-one can bring back your lost love no matter how much you pay them.Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
The challenge that we face is, if we make a ruling against an advertisment of this kind, what happens is that Pastor Johannes, or Pastor whoever simply comes back as a different name.Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
What there is, is a rule that says.... that the newspaper is supposed to carry a line at the top or bottom of the page saying "the claims in these ads have not been substantiated they might not be true, if you proceed, you proceed at your own risk".Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board
RELATED'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lost love classified ads - do they fall foul of advertising rules?
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More