



Lester Kiewit speaks to the ARB's CEO Gail Schimmel about the legality of adverts in the classifieds by “prophets” promising to get you back your 'lost love' or 'turn your fortunes around'.

They promise that they can help you get past lovers back. They promise they can help your business and fortunes turn towards the better. They even promise to speed up the Road Accident Fund claim process for you.

But do these adverts placed by "prophets and healers" on lamp posts, on Facebook, and even in the classifieds fall foul of the advertising code of practice as regulated by the watchful eye of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) of South Africa.

The Advertising Regulatory Board's Gail Schimmel says, it's a very complicated issue, but admits the ARB doesn't get a lot of complaints about these types of adverts.

The first thing to clarify is that our watchful eye is not that watchful, it depends on consumers to complain to us. Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board

Obviously though, they are problem in terms of the code (advertising code of practice) they make claims that are not true...I can tell you right now no-one can bring back your lost love no matter how much you pay them. Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board

The challenge that we face is, if we make a ruling against an advertisment of this kind, what happens is that Pastor Johannes, or Pastor whoever simply comes back as a different name. Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board

What there is, is a rule that says.... that the newspaper is supposed to carry a line at the top or bottom of the page saying "the claims in these ads have not been substantiated they might not be true, if you proceed, you proceed at your own risk". Gail Schimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lost love classified ads - do they fall foul of advertising rules?