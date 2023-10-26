Haka? Haha! Is this the worst Haka EVER?
It's one of most the beloved and breathtaking spectacles in world sport.
The inspirational Haka has become synonymous with New Zealand rugby, heralding its spiritual significance.
But even the mighty All Blacks haven't always performed it with the skill and fervour with which we see it executed today.
Check out how the Haka grew from this 1973 abomination against the Barbarians at Cardiff Arms Park to the Haka of the modern day.
That's not a Haka, THIS is a haka....
Well, if watching that, ahem, 'performance' brought a tear to your eye in the worst way, how about this to cleanse your laughter palate?
This comes from the final of Rugby World Cup 2011 in New Zealand, the French team formed an arrow as the All Blacks performed their pre-match tradition... proving that YEARS of practice, makes perfect.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Haka? Haha! Is this the worst Haka EVER?
