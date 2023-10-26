Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests
CAPE TOWN - It’s the same drill every year but still some MPs fall foul of declaring their interests on time.
Parliament says this year, however, has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the closing date for declarations.
For the first time, Deputy President Paul Mashatile was also included.
But after being embroiled in claims earlier this year of receiving free luxury accommodation from businesspeople and friends, his declaration does not bear this out.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has declared two properties in Sandton and Midrand.
Apart from a Samsung cellphone, some vodka, wine, nuts and books, Mashatile said he had no benefits or sponsored travel to disclose.
Also appearing in the register for the first time was Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Previously an MP appointed by the president, he was not required to disclose his interests.
He’s disclosed three properties, corporate gifts, a cellphone and a computer tablet.
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, meanwhile, has declared Durban July tickets, a rhino darting experience and sponsored travel from the Brenthurst Foundation to attend a workshop on authoritarianism in Poland.
The party’s chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, has declared paid consultancy work and sponsored travel for the African Liberal Network.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, on the other hand, has declared remunerated employment outside of Parliament from his farming business, the membership of three family trusts and some small gifts all from the same donor.
His deputy, Floyd Shivambu, has only declared a property in Gauteng and books from the Chinese embassy.
The public can peruse the 2023 register of declarations on Parliament’s website.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests
