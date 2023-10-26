Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'
Israel will refuse visas to United Nations (UN) officials after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres indirectly criticised Israel for ordering the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip.
Guterres added that the Hamas attack on 7 October did not happen "in a vacuum" given the fact that Palestinians have been "subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished."
Israel is now calling for the resignation of Guterres.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.
Representative of Israel to the UN Gilad Erdan told reporters, “Due to his remarks, we will refuse to issue visas to UN representatives," adding that "The time has come to teach them a lesson.”
The grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the horrific attacks by Hamas.' António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 25, 2023
Those horrendous attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.
Is what they [Israel] are doing and what they're about to do in Gaza proportionate, is now the question.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
