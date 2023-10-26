Streaming issues? Report here
Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'

26 October 2023 8:43 AM
by Amy Fraser
Hamas and Israel
The United Nations
The World View

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Israel will refuse visas to United Nations (UN) officials after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres indirectly criticised Israel for ordering the evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip.

Guterres added that the Hamas attack on 7 October did not happen "in a vacuum" given the fact that Palestinians have been "subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished."

Israel is now calling for the resignation of Guterres.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.

Representative of Israel to the UN Gilad Erdan told reporters, “Due to his remarks, we will refuse to issue visas to UN representatives," adding that "The time has come to teach them a lesson.”

RELATED: 'You can't pretend history began with the October 7 Israel attack' - Daniel Levy

Is what they [Israel] are doing and what they're about to do in Gaza proportionate, is now the question.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'




