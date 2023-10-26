Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Sport

[WATCH] Springboks play HARD for SA. Mzansi unites in amabokbok pride in return!

26 October 2023 10:21 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

WE ARE UNITED (even if it's only for the RWC)! Thank you Mzansi and the Bokke for showing us that we are #StrongerTogether!

The way the Springboks have united South Africans has been beautiful to watch.

If Stronger Together was just one moment in time - it would be this one because the Springboks play hard for South Africa and South Africans root hard for them - the reciprocity in gees, support and unwavering loyalty is epic to see.

RELATED: "IT'S ABOUT THE PEOPLE BACK HOME." SIYA KOLISI MAKES MZANSI EMOTIONAL

Our boys in green and gold are forging connections across the country all the way from Paris!

Connected only by their Bok jerseys; we've seen strangers stop to chat joyously, families getting together, and friendships blossoming. We've been teaching each other about the game, hugging each other, and singing together. We moan and 'chirp' together, and make Bok gees videos go viral - WHAT A TIME!

These are our favourite online moments:

From songs...

To Bok gees across Mzansi

*RELATED: 'Ek is Bok Befk!' Captonian's teary-eyed Springboks pride gets Boks' attention**

@jeremy_duplessis Replying to @bonganebonx 🔥🔥#tiktoksouthafrica #springboks #rugby #allblacks ♬ original sound - Jeremy
@respecfullydeidrejoy They did IT!!!😭😭😂😂#springbokrugby #RSAvsENG #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #deidrejoy #southafricanrugby🇿🇦 #bokke ♬ original sound - Noms Toto
@ofssmartrepair Quarterfinal spirit 🇿🇦 !! #backingtheboytjies #bokke #isjydanbangJohanna #worldcup2023 #bokfridayfever #hiekomdiebokke #boktiktok #team #trending #viral ♬ original sound - OFS
@jeremy_duplessis Sooooo Humbled by this guys! @PJ Powers you are incredibly Miss😭 Bokke The whole of South-Africa is beyond you boys!🙌🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#jeremyduplessis #gobokke #rwc2023 ♬ original sound - Biervrou 🍺🍺
@pretty_sashkia 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #fypage #fypシ #fyppp #bokke #rugby ♬ original sound - Juandre Pekeur
@schalkbezuidenhout

GO BOKKE! Remember: fun is a bonus.

♬ original sound - schalkbezuidenhout
@wideawakepodcast Let’s go Bokke!! ❤️🇿🇦 #fyp #springboks ♬ original sound - Wide Awake Podcast

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa felt the vibe...

RELATED: SA PUBLIC HOLIDAY IF THE SPRINGBOKS WIN THE WORLD CUP? FACT OR FICTION?

@magmohupdates #fy #fyp #Springboks #rwc2023 #rugbyworldcup2023 #rugbyworldcup #cyrilramaphosa #southafrica #magmohupdates ♬ original sound - MAG-MOH UPDATES

Politics, finances, electricity... whoever you were beefing with before the Rugby World Cup - right now, it doesn't seem to matter.

May the Springbok spirit live beyond the World Cup - win or lose!

For the epic gees the Boks have given us in a time we needed it most, we say:

Thank you

Enkosi

Dankie

Ngiyabonga

Ndiyabulela

Ndi a livhuwa/ro a livhuma

Wazviita

Ke a leboga/re a leboga

Ndzi khense ngopfu

Ngiyabonga ngiyabonga kakhulu/ngiyakhona ngiyabonga

Ke a leboga rra

Christmas Eve On Sesame Street Thank You GIFfrom Christmas Eve On Sesame Street GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Springboks play HARD for SA. Mzansi unites in amabokbok pride in return!




France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor

27 October 2023 3:31 PM

Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ

27 October 2023 3:07 PM

Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.

Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song

27 October 2023 1:50 PM

Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa v Tonga - Rugby World Cup France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'

27 October 2023 12:45 PM

Kick-off is at 9pm.

Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce

27 October 2023 11:19 AM

Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'

27 October 2023 11:15 AM

The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by @sebastian1906

"It's more stressful watching the Bokke than playing." Former Bok, Francois Louw

27 October 2023 10:35 AM

Kfm Mornings speak to former Bok and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Francois Louw about his thoughts on the finals tomorrow.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name

27 October 2023 9:14 AM

EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.

Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from TikTok page: @kieranrhyswilliams

Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA

27 October 2023 8:39 AM

If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. Picture: Stanislav KRASILNIKOV / TASS Host Photo Agency / AFP

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

27 October 2023 8:33 AM

The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.

Read More arrow_forward

