



On 26 October 1985 Whitney Houston’s ‘Saving All My Love For You’ went number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her first number one on the chart.

The song was the second single from her debut self-titled album which was released on 14 February of the same year.

It became a global success, topping the charts in four countries and breaking the top 10 in several others.

This marked the 22-year-old singer’s break into the industry.

‘Saving All My Love For You’ was written by Michael Masser and Gerry Goffin, the pair was behind Diana Ross’ 1975 hit ‘Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To)’.

The song was certified platinum for sales of over one million copies.

Houston also won the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Watch Whitney Houston accept her first GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female ("Saving All My Love For You") at the 28th #GRAMMYs in 1986. #GRAMMYVault pic.twitter.com/7t15ys365n ' Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) August 9, 2018

This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit