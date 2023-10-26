'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Israel has called up over 360 000 reservists to fight in its war against Hamas, but Yair Netanyahu, son of Benjamin Netanyahu, is not among them.
This has left many Israelis with one question: Where is the prime minister's son? Why isn't he in Israel?
The 32-year-old is eligible for reserve duty in Israel, but remains in Florida and has been seen 'comfortably' vacationing in Miami, as one X user pointed out.
Yair Netanyahu is reportedly intending to permanently stay in the US.
One soldier told The Times that "Yair is enjoying his life at Miami Beach while I'm on the front lines", adding that "Our brothers, our fathers, sons, are all going to the front line, but Yair is still not here. It does not help build trust in the leadership of the country".
X (formerly known as Twitter) user @BrenddaChen said that the recent event "reflects the depths of Netanyahu’s mind: As a Zionist, other Israeli soldiers can die, but the skin of his son #YairNetanyahu cannot be abraded, but he needs a tan".
Another said that Yair "fled to Miami and chose to watch the war from afar."
Yair Netanyahu is not fighting. He's chilling at the beach. Be like Yair. Don't fight. @netanyahu #Peace #chilloutmix #sun pic.twitter.com/cPmnGPBYnd' Sbega56 (@SBega56) October 25, 2023
It reflects the depths of Natanyahu’s mind:' Brendda Chen (@BrenddaChen) October 26, 2023
1)As the PM of a Zionist state, Palestinian kids n civilians can die, but the skin of Israelis cannot be abraded.
2) As a Zionist, other Israeli soldiers can die, but the skin of his son #YairNetanyahu cannot be abraded, but needs a tan pic.twitter.com/Q8FgTKUfNN
It is reported that while all reservists in Israel are being called up to the ranks of the IDF, Prime Minister Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu prefers to ignore the call and continues to enjoy his vacation days in Miami Beach.' Thiago Almeida de Oliveira (@Real_Jim_Oliver) October 24, 2023
Rules for thee, not for me. pic.twitter.com/7I8LYbgq6h
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fled to Miami and chose to watch the war from afar. pic.twitter.com/KxMY0gxcMT' 🇪🇬أحمد امام Ahmed Emam 🐦 (@Ahmed48071577) October 25, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu will not be participating in any ground offense for Israel. He is vacationing very comfortably in Miami, US pic.twitter.com/cJRSl6QP9a' Donna Hylton 🇷🇺 🇸🇾 (@ReaderDon7) October 25, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Source : Wikimedia Commons: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem
