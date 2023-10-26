Pollard, De Klerk to start for Boks in RWC final, Mbonambi cleared
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks team to face New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday has been announced.
Two changes have been made from the starting team that beat England in the semifinals.
Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Handre Pollard have replaced Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok, who are out of the matchday squad.
In a remarkable show of confidence, the Bok coaching staff has named seven forwards and just one backline player on the bench.
Prop Trevor Nyakane, lock Jean Kleyn and 8th man Jasper Wiese are the new faces amongst the subs and did not feature in the playoff games against France and England.
Meanwhile, hooker Bongi Mbonambi is free to play after World Rugby found insufficient evidence to charge him over the racism allegations made against him.
The All Blacks side is expected to be named later on Thursday.
South Africa (15-1)
Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handre Pollard, Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Willie le Roux
The most experienced #Springboks team ever will line up for the #RWC2023 Final against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday - more here: https://t.co/oySTFCRVOo 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/JEeGNVyjI1' Springboks (@Springboks) October 26, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Pollard, De Klerk to start for Boks in RWC final, Mbonambi cleared
