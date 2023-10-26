AFMI highlights Africa is already unlocking its potential

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. 27 October 2023 10:28 AM
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Sport
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows [WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day? 25 October 2023 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

AFMI highlights Africa is already unlocking its potential

* 26 October 2023 11:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa Africa Financial Markets Index
African financial markets

Author: Garth Klintworth, Head of Global Markets, Absa CIB.

The release of the seventh iteration of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (AFMI) demonstrates that the continent is rapidly maturing and is no longer simply taking the first steps on a developmental journey. Instead, we can see clear signs that the true potential of the continent is being unlocked.

With support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, coverage of the Index has grown to 28 countries – with the addition of Cabo Verde and Tunisia – and it now encompasses approximately 80% of the population and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Africa.

After seven years of development through a series of incredibly challenging – and rapidly evolving - financial markets conditions, this year provides an opportunity to introspect and review where the Index has come from.

From inception it has been key for us that the Index not be perceived as a measure which would carry biases or be viewed as punitive or critical in nature.

Rather, we wanted to develop an Index that was independent and would be seen as enhancing the strength of financial markets on the continent. If we can strengthen capital markets, we can lower the cost of capital which in turn would drive investment.

The partnership with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) has been key in ensuring the independence and integrity of the Index. It’s possible for 2024, given that Capital Market Infrastructure relies on inexpensive and efficient platform services, we may focus on the use of cloud technology and solutions.

To that end, we take a lot of pride in the fact that we enjoy robust debate with policy makers and Central Banks of all the major participants after the release of each iteration of our report. Even when countries take umbrage with some of the rankings, we see the follow-up engagements as a perfect opportunity to talk through OMFIF’s research findings.

As the Index has become a key component in an investment toolbox for financial decision-makers, we constantly interrogate its credibility and how it influences decision-making. From an institutional supply side of capital, some of our institutions who have received mandates to invest in frontier or Emerging Markets use the report as a safety indicator to guide where they should deploy their capital based on historical trends.

At a country or sovereign level, we have also been able to utilise the Index to drive global best practices. The rapidly developing Ghanian swaps and derivatives markets is a case in point. Initially, Ghana was considering moving away from the Global Master Securities Lending Agreement (GMSLA) which was recognised as a global standard when it came to a compliance framework. By highlighting how other AFMI members were scored for adopting industry best practice, Ghana opted to align itself.

These developments encourage us, particularly as we unpack the results for the 2023 release.

For the second year running, scores have risen for the majority of AFMI countries. They increased in 15 countries largely due to an improvement in market transparency, particularly a rise in the number of credit ratings. Macroeconomic environment and market transparency scores have generally stabilised following previous shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zimbabwe and Rwanda’s Index rose by 2 points, linked to progress in building sustainable financial market frameworks. Zimbabwe has added climate risks as part of its financial stability regulation while Rwanda is working with multilateral organisations to improve market standards for green investments.

Overall, 20 AFMI countries now incorporate ESG-linked financial policies which can help to mobilise new investment.

Progress in the Index has not been uniform. Each country experienced a lower score in at least one of the six pillars. This is partly due to unfavourable global macro-financial conditions.

Rising interest rates in advanced economies has prompted exchange rate depreciation and capital outflows for many African countries. In the case of commodity importers, this has been compounded by a deterioration in trade balances.

The challenging global environment has also impacted liquidity and the size of domestic financial markets which weigh on scores in market depth. The size of pension assets (in dollar terms) has also declined for most countries, which reduces scores in Pillar 4 which examines the capacity of local investors.

Egypt has been hit especially hard and its overall score falls by 2 points, with the country now ranking outside the top 10. Overall scores have also declined in South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda although they all maintain their position in the top five, alongside Mauritius and Namibia.

There is no question that the AFMI has been a material contributor to strengthening African financial markets and with continued innovation, it will lower the cost of both transacting and capital, further reducing the risk premium associated with investment on the continent. As a leading Pan-African banking group, we look forward to utilising this tool to continue to unlock investment opportunities and we welcome the opportunity to engage with stakeholders on our findings.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : AFMI highlights Africa is already unlocking its potential




* 26 October 2023 11:00 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa Africa Financial Markets Index
African financial markets

Trending

Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA

Entertainment Sport

HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop

Local

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA