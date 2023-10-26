Bongi Mbonambi is now the part-owner of the word 'kant' in Afrikaans dictionary
Lester Kiewit interviews Philip Louw, Chief Editor of Woordeboek Van Die Afrikaans Taal.
Springbok Bongi Mbonambi has been dominating headlines this week, after England’s Tom Curry told referee Ben O'Keeffe that he used an alleged racial slur during their Rugby World Cup semi-final.
In clips shared on social media from the game on Saturday, Curry is picked up on the mic saying “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”.
After back and forth on whether he spoke in Afrikaans and said 'Wyd kant' (wide side) or 'Wit kant' (white side, AKA, England) and the green light from World Rugby, his name has been cleared.
In true South African fashion, we rallied behind Mbonambi, and even went as far sponsoring the word 'Kant' in the Woordeboek Van Die Afrikaans Taal (WAT).
This means that the hooker is now part-owner of the word, thanks to expats supporting all the way from New Zealand.
Words can be sponsored for oneself or on behalf of someone else, says Louw.
The Springboks will be facing New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, 28 October.
Kick-off is at 9pm.
In the meantime, we'll be sending Tom Curry a copy of the dictionary.
RELATED: Mzansi rallies behind Springbok Bongi Mbonambi
RELATED: (LISTEN) Forensic audio analysis 'proves' what Bongi Mbonambi might've said
RELATED: 'He’s a fantastic bloke': Boks back Mbonambi amid racism allegations
Sponsoring is a fun way for us to raise funds because as a non-profit, you know we need to involve the whole Afrikaans community.Ohilip Louw, Chief Editor – Woordeboek Van Die Afrikaans Taal
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bongi Mbonambi is now the part-owner of the word 'kant' in Afrikaans dictionary
More from Sport
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final?
Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
Wet weather forecast for RWC final: 'It becomes a kicking game'
With wet weather conditions forecasted for the RWC final, teams will have another challenge to overcome.Read More
SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce
Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.Read More
'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.Read More