Bongi Mbonambi is now the part-owner of the word 'kant' in Afrikaans dictionary

Springbok Bongi Mbonambi has been dominating headlines this week, after England’s Tom Curry told referee Ben O'Keeffe that he used an alleged racial slur during their Rugby World Cup semi-final.

In clips shared on social media from the game on Saturday, Curry is picked up on the mic saying “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”.

After back and forth on whether he spoke in Afrikaans and said 'Wyd kant' (wide side) or 'Wit kant' (white side, AKA, England) and the green light from World Rugby, his name has been cleared.

In true South African fashion, we rallied behind Mbonambi, and even went as far sponsoring the word 'Kant' in the Woordeboek Van Die Afrikaans Taal (WAT).

This means that the hooker is now part-owner of the word, thanks to expats supporting all the way from New Zealand.

Words can be sponsored for oneself or on behalf of someone else, says Louw.

The Springboks will be facing New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, 28 October.

Kick-off is at 9pm.

In the meantime, we'll be sending Tom Curry a copy of the dictionary.

Sponsoring is a fun way for us to raise funds because as a non-profit, you know we need to involve the whole Afrikaans community. Ohilip Louw, Chief Editor – Woordeboek Van Die Afrikaans Taal

