Wedding or the Rugby World Cup finals? Bride's plan for ceremony during the RWC
Here's a scenario for you:
What would you do if you were invited to a wedding reception on Saturday during the Rugby World Cup finals?
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speaks to a soon-to-be bride facing this scenario.
According to Darren, there are only three options:
1) Don't go to the wedding
2) Go to the wedding but stream the game, giving updates to fellow guests and rugby lovers between cake-cutting, eating, and the newlyweds' first dance - things could sound like this: "the score is 16-8... the canapes are on the way"
3) Put up a screen for people to watch... if it's a tech- free wedding - we're sorry in advance.
Luckily, an actual bride, Chandré called in to let Darren know her plans for her wedding on Saturday...
The bride says...
We've organised a big screen to be up by the bar area and there will definitely be some Springbok shooters for guests.Chandré, Kfm Listener
We love considerate brides and grooms who can compromise like this one!
Click on the video above to see what people in the comments have said about this one - some said it completely ruined this one while others say just turn it into a Bok wedding.
This article first appeared on KFM : Wedding or the Rugby World Cup finals? Bride's plan for ceremony during the RWC
