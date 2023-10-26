Banyana Banyana draw in first leg Olympic qualifier against DRC





Banyana Banyan fought hard to secure a 1–1 against DR Congo in the first leg of the 2024 CAF Women’s Olympic qualifier.

The Congolese kicked off the charge in strong form, doing most of the attacking at the Stade des Martyrs on Wednesday, 25 October.

While Banyana’s Kaylin Swart did well to deny the hosts a goal, Grace Mfwamba skillfully netted the first gold for the DRC.

The two sides went into the halftime with South Africa trailing behind 0–1.

Banyana came back with renewed resilience, showing significant improvement, and soon after, striker Themi Kgatlana scored the equaliser.

Coach Desiree Ellis was happy with the team’s performance after the game.

“So I am very happy. I thought we could have won this game because we had a couple of chances, especially later in the match. But I am happy with the result.”

Banyana will face the Congolese team in the second leg at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Monday, 30 October.

