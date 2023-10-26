Rugby World Cup leads to an economic boom for sport retailers





Africa Melane speaks with Dirk Klopper, Director at Kloppers

There is no doubt that the world cup has an impact on sportswear sales, as everyone fights to find Springbok regalia.

Every Friday and game day since the RWC started South Africa has been a sea of green with everyone wearing their supporters’ jerseys, which means money in the bank for retailers.

Klopper says that because the Springboks made it to the final, they will likely sell out of all of their stock by Friday.

He adds that their sales have definitely shown an upward trajectory with jersey sales.

It was really good for us. Dirk Klopper, Director - Kloppers

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

He adds that it difficult with these sporting events because you have to gamble on how well your team will do when ordering stock.

