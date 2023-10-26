New parents now able to share leave reserved for mothers, court rules
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that new parents should be able to share the four months’ leave that has, up until now, been reserved for mothers.
This on the back of a challenge to the country’s labour laws, which a Limpopo couple launched last year.
They argued that provisions in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which give mothers four months’ maternity leave and fathers just ten days off after the birth of a child, were discriminatory.
ALSO READ:
In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, Gauteng Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland agreed.
In his ruling, Judge Sutherland said a father who chose to share in this experience could complain that the absence of recognition in the act was "unfair discrimination", and similarly that a mother could complain it wasn’t for the legislature to decide she should assume the role of primary caregiver.
He also found the act discriminated against parents on the basis of whether their children were born of their mother or via surrogacy, or were adopted.
He’s given Parliament two years to bring the legislation up to scratch. In the interim, he’s effected a reading which provides that "all parents of whatever stripe" should enjoy four consecutive months’ parental leave collectively.
The ruling does still have to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court, though.
This article first appeared on EWN : New parents now able to share leave reserved for mothers, court rules
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79572013_parents-home-from-hospital-with-newborn-baby-in-nursery.html
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
The price of fuel is expected to drop by as much as R2 per litre according to the Automobile Association of South Africa.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More