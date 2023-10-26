US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!
Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen about the rating for the Feastable chocolate range.
Parents will remember the PRIME energy drink debacle, when their kids demanded they shell out hundreds of rands for the latest 'must have' product.
The hype was largely due to the the fact that the brand was promoted by two popular YouTube creators.
Now a hugely successful US YouTuber's chocolate range has arrived in South Africa and could create the same kind of frenzy among his young local fans.
Mr Beast (James Stephen Donaldson) has more than 200 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen describes him as "an audience whisperer".
Bruce Whitfield gets some intel after the tech news website taste-tested Mr Beast's Feastable chocolate range.
Massmart brought them in and our office was abuzz. There's all this discussion online about how much worse American chocolates are than anything else... There's apparently some chemical that goes into American chocolate that makes them taste _off _to us, BUT Feastables is firstly made in Peru, and secondly they're quite alright.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
At a cost of R50 for 60 grams though, the price is a problem.
And while the wrapper says milk chocolate, this is a darker chocolate than the South Africa tongue is used to Vermeulen adds.
It's a tasty enough chocolate, but for the money I think I'd swing either Lindt or Toblerone.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Vermeulen's prediction is that the price will come down once the novelty factor wears off.
This is Massmart's first big splash with a YouTuber brand; I guess they're trying to gauge to see how much they could sell this stuff for. For now, it's like a Christmas novelty-type gift at his kind of price, but South African consumers are incredibly price-sensitive. I think once the novelty dies down so will sales and the price will have to normalise.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
This chocolate does NOT compete toe to toe with Toblerone and Lindt. It needs to be priced down to compete with regular Cadburys, Beacon, and Nestlé chocolates.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Makro and Game sell each 60-gram Feastables bar for R49.95 reports MyBroadband, which works out to R8.33 per 10g.
Scroll up to hear more about Mr Beast's South African connections and philanthropic work
