Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances
Payments platform Yoco says it has disbursed R2 billion in funding to more than 50 000 entrepreneurs through its cash advance system.
Yoco Capital is aimed at helping small businesses grow - it offers flexible repayment terms and doesn't require collateral for approval for the cash advance.
Yoco merchants use Capital to buy stock and equipment, and open new locations says Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at the company.
In doing so, they expand their businesses, stimulating growth in South Africa, he goes on.
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Duxbury explains that the R2 billion was "lent out" over the last five years, with a portion of that money still actively being collected.
Out of their active merchant base, it's approximately 40% that have an offer available at any given moment he says.
It's a percentage of those active merchants that are transacting regularly with us, that we know are going to be able to repay their Yoco Capital advances... and a percentage of those are then deemed to be eligible.Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead - Yoco
Eligible means that they've been transacting with us for at least three months and they meet a minimum transaction threshold. They go through the kind of assessment you could imagine would be important to understand what this business can afford and if it would be healthy for them to take this amount of money.Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead - Yoco
The way that we do that is very transparent - we will announce the full fees that the merchant is expected to pay upfront... and over time we just collect that apportionately. If the merchant agrees to settle early there's a negotiable discount.Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead - Yoco
The flexibility offered by the product is an important feature, Duxbury goes on.
"If you do have a slow week or even zero trade, we will collect zero payments and then when you're performing a little bit stronger then the repayments will obviously increase."
He describes the business as a financial ecosystem with the aim of supporting merchants along their journey.
For the Yoco business case, life-time value and longevity and growth for our merchants is what's most important... It's not just about Yoco Capital, it's not just about them using our product - it's really about helping them thrive.Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead - Yoco
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances
