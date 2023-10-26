[CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan
Pippa Hudson speaks with Ernest Page, motoring journalist
The car is a small sedan, less than 5 meters in overall length, and pricing starts at R279k for the Grand i10 Sedan 1.2 Fluid MT.
This car comes with a number of great features including an integrated infotainment system, voice recognition, and an artificial leather multifunction steering wheel.
I found the audio system is very adjustable.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
According to Page this car has a number of pros and cons for real world driving.
Some pros include that the car tells you went to shift, a great feature for a low cost car, and has lights by the feet.
In addition to this, it has a small light on the driver’s side window to help you when its dark.
It is a small little thing, but on a car like this I quite like it.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist - changecars.co.za
Some of the cons are that the infotainment system lies straight, which means there is a reflection which come from the back window.
In addition to this it does not have auto-lock, however he says that this is something that can be configured by the dealership.
Listen to the interview above for more.
