The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries'
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Mike Greenaway, Senior Sportswriter with Independent Media
The Haka is a ceremonial Māori dance or challenge that represents a tribe’s pride, strength and unity, and the All Backs perform it before every rugby match.
It’s history dates back centuries and was used for both warfare and peaceful gatherings in New Zealand Māori culture.
It has been part of Māori culture for a couple of thousand years.Mike Greenaway, Senior Sportswriter - Independent Media
It is still something performed at a number of significant cultural events including weddings, funerals, and other ceremonies to honour and express emotions.
There are many different Haka’s, and the one performed by the All Blacks is the "Ka Mate" Haka, composed by Te Rauparaha.
Greenaway says the reason they do this before a rugby match is because they are laying a challenge, and as a form of intimidation.
There have been moves over the years to try and get the Haka banned.Mike Greenaway, Senior Sportswriter - Independent Media
