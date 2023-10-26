RWC Final: ‘There’s nothing Jaques and Rassie do that’s not well thought out’





Clement Manyathela speaks with Mawande Mateza, Eyewitness New Sports Reporter and Kaya Malotana, a former South African rugby union player, coach and SuperSport Xhosa commentator.

This Saturday at 9PM the Rugby World Cup final will kick off, with the same teams competing for the title as in the 1995 world cup where the Boks won 15-12.

In addition to South Africa fighting to defend their championship title, both teams will be aiming to become the first country to score four Rugby World Cup victories.

RELATED: Pollard, De Klerk to start for Boks in RWC final, Mbonambi cleared

The Bok coaching staff has named seven forwards and just one backline player on the bench.

Malotana says that this 7-1 split is a bit of a surprise, but he did expect more forwards on the bench.

I would have thought maybe a 6-2 split. Kaya Malotana, Former South African Rugby Union Player

RELATED: How much will the Bokke get if (when) they win the RWC? It's not that simple...

There is nothing Jaques and Rassie do that is not well thought out. Kaya Malotana, Former South African Rugby Union Player

Mateza says that with the high likelihood of rain, it is likely going to be a very forward oriented gain which is likely why they made this choice.

New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019: Pool B / RWC Media Zone

It is an incredibly gutsy call. Mawande Mateza, Eyewitness New Sports Reporter

Listen to the interview above for more.