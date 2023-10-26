BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk
The investments of thousands of people are reportedly at risk after a trustee of the BHI Trust handed himself over to police last week.
Trustee and fund manager Craig Warriner was arrested after admitting to fraud.
He appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court south of Johannesburg and remains in custody, reports Moneyweb.
"Warriner apparently handed himself over to the authorities and confessed that he had been running the BHI Trust in an irresponsible manner, 'using the funds of Peter to pay Paul'.”
RELATED: Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert
While the details around the case are still sketchy, Bruce Whitfield gets some insight into what might have been going on from market commentator Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap.
To him a giant red flag would be the vehicle used for this collective investment scheme, Brown says.
I've never heard of this - you would set up a trust for beneficiaries... your partner, your kids... maybe for endangered wildlife or a school. A trust is not designed for multiple members to invest into who aren't directly beneficiaries of that trust.Simon Brown, Financial Educator - Just One Lap
There are so many other vehicles which are recognised and used, and have proper controls around them to try and prevent this sort of outcome.Simon Brown, Financial Educator - Just One Lap
That dividend payments ended apparently in 2018, should have been another red flag says Brown.
There's not a lot insight into it at this point, but it was just managing third party money. The dividends suddenly stopping should have been, if not a first red flag, certainly a red flag... this had been a dividend-paying entity.Simon Brown, Financial Educator - Just One Lap
Does the ongoing saga of the BHI Trust have a ring of Bernie Madoff's scam about it, perhaps just on a smaller scale?
RELATED: Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
There are similarities, to some extent, is Brown's response.
It does, in part because it's been 15 years. It's the duration of the criminal acts... The difference perhaps to Bernie Madoff is that he was giving unrealistic returns, whereas by all accounts in this case the returns were around 8-10% a year, which in this market is not out of the ordinary.Simon Brown, Financial Educator - Just One Lap
Hear more from Brown in the audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47500099_the-silver-handcuffs-on-black-background.html
