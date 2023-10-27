Jacob Zuma's lawyers insist he's not trying to avoid his day in court
JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have doubled down on their insistence that he’s not trying to avoid his day in court, in new papers filed with the Constitutional Court.
The High Court in Pietermaritzburg in June set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, finding it was "an attempt to further delay the criminal prosecution".
But the former president’s now trying to appeal that ruling.
In the interim, Downer and Maughan have secured a special order making it immediately enforceable.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed a bid from Zuma for leave to appeal the special order earlier this month but he’s now taken his fight to the Constitutional Court.
In the papers before the Constitutional Court, filed late on Wednesday, Zuma’s lawyers describes as “incorrect” the position that he’s motivated by a desire to avoid his day in court.
When it comes to the “Stalingrad” label his approach has attracted - which his former advocate, the late Kemp J Kemp first coined – they say he can’t be “fairly held responsible for all the utterances of his counsel in the course of legal argument”.
They maintain he did not instruct Kemp, nor his current legal team, “to act in a manner designed merely to delay the prosecution and in bad faith”, and that this is “a figment of [Billy] Downer’s biased imagination and that of other like-minded parties”.
Downer and Maughan are due to make another appearance in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the private prosecution next week.
The court is still deciding whether this appearance should go ahead, though.
This article first appeared on EWN : Jacob Zuma's lawyers insist he's not trying to avoid his day in court
