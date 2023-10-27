Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?





Africa Melane interviews Nokukhanya Mntambo, Eyewitness News (EWN) Journalist.

The tense labour dispute between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at Gold One is yet to be resolved following an enervating 'hostage situation' at the company’s Modder East operation.

This saw roughly 500 miners being held against their will, allegedly by members affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

They have since been released as of Wednesday.

However, the question of whether it was a hostage situation or a strike remains unconfirmed.

Mntambo says that according to AMCU, it was a planned sit-in by the miners who wanted to challenge the existing closed shop agreement between NUM and mine management.

On the other hand, NUM, mine management as well as the police, says that it was a hostage situation as there were miners who requested to leave, but were held against their will.

While the issue is still pending, Eyewitness News reports that NUM leaders have told miners not to return to work until safety concerns have been addressed.

In terms of the official word from authorities, they certainly were treating it as a hostage situation. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Journalist – Eyewitness News

