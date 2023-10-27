Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA





What happens when a TikTok troll named Kieran Williams from England beefs with South Africa, the Bokke and their South African fans?

Darren Simpson claps back!

Kieran spent his time during the Rugby World Cup making videos on TikTok trashing the Springboks - accumulating followers and epic responses from Mzansi.

In Kieran's videos, he says things like "I can't stand South Africa and their fans."

Yes, he said it - watch below.

But, after England lost to South Africa, Kieran quickly changed his tune... and his jersey - to a Bok one!

He also got a mention on Kfm Mornings for the way he managed to rile up South African Bok supporters...

And Kieran... apologised...

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL!

After Darren pranked Kieran - the two became frenemies and what do frenemies do best?

They make bets.

Kieran and Darren bet that if the Springboks win the finals on Saturday, Kieran will do something as chosen by the Kfm listeners!

BUT...

If the Boks lose (fingers and toes crossed and touching wood), then Kieran's followers on TikTok get to decide what Darren should do.

The Kfm fam is so confident that the Boks will win tomorrow's finals that they've already suggested that Kieran:

Parade around in a Faf speedo and South African flag singing South Africa's national anthem

Get tackled by each of the Springbok team members

Do the leeu loop

Get a Springboks tattoo

Darren isn't scared of what Kieran's followers will suggest but he is "prepared to have some fun."

Just to be clear, Darren's relationship status with Kieran sounds like they're friends after this... "but they're not."

Here's to frenemies - watch their full chat below.

