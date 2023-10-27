Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year
Armed police have surrounded the home of the suspect Richard Card's relatives and are urging the public to provide any information they have.
As the manhunt for the suspect in the worst US mass shooting this year enters day two, news media in the US are reporting that the man's ex-girlfriend is linked to one of the shooting locations.
A law enforcement source has told ABC News that suspect Robert Card had connections to both locations where the shootings took place, adding they don't believe the attacks were "completely random".
Card, a US Army reservist, is suspected of the shooting in which 18 people were killed and 13 others injured in the state of Maine.
Rescue vehicles rushed in from around central Maine to tend to the wounded, said Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made calls - while a state dinner honouring Australia's prime minister was underway - to Maine's governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer federal support.
A photograph of the shooter carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon inside the bowling alley was later posted on Facebook.
A bulletin was later issued for 40-year-old Card, saying the suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous."
There is now an arrest warrant out for Card on several counts of murder.
Who'd thought the state of Maine, relatively quiet, peaceful, and unpopulated, would have the worst shooting in the US so far this year?Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
[The suspect had] Twenty years of military experience. He knew what he was doing with an assault rifle.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
We know he'd been in a mental health institution.Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent
RELATED: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral
More from World
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread
Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery.Read More
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not
After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent.Read More
SA-born trader manipulated rand/dollar rate, convicted on forex fraud in US
Glen Point Capital's Neil Phillips faces up to ten years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in a New York federal court. His story reads like something out of a movie says Anchor Capital's Peter Armitage.Read More
Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past battles in Iraq and Syria
Israeli seems to be preparing for a ground campaign which is likely to resemble past difficult battles.Read More
A groundbreaking new physics theory could explain life
Physics has long failed to explain life – but we’re testing a groundbreaking new theory in the labRead More
'Where is your son, PM?' Yair Netanyahu in US as 360K reservists called to war
Israelis are furious that Benjamin Netanyahu's son is 'abandoning' them by staying in the US while others are called up to fight.Read More
Israel rages after Guterres (UN) says Hamas attack 'didn't happen in a vacuum'
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the call for his resignation, describing it as an “unprovoked attack”.Read More
New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle
The music battle included people gathering in the area with their cars and blasting music from sirens typically used for emergency warnings.Read More
Dwayne Johnson ‘belly laughs’ at botched wax figure
Pictures of the wax figure went viral over the weekend, with many calling out the museum for ‘whitewashing’ the actor.Read More