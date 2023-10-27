Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year





Armed police have surrounded the home of the suspect Richard Card's relatives and are urging the public to provide any information they have.

As the manhunt for the suspect in the worst US mass shooting this year enters day two, news media in the US are reporting that the man's ex-girlfriend is linked to one of the shooting locations.

A law enforcement source has told ABC News that suspect Robert Card had connections to both locations where the shootings took place, adding they don't believe the attacks were "completely random".

Card, a US Army reservist, is suspected of the shooting in which 18 people were killed and 13 others injured in the state of Maine.

Rescue vehicles rushed in from around central Maine to tend to the wounded, said Lewiston City Councilor Robert McCarthy.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made calls - while a state dinner honouring Australia's prime minister was underway - to Maine's governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer federal support.

A photograph of the shooter carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon inside the bowling alley was later posted on Facebook.

A bulletin was later issued for 40-year-old Card, saying the suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous."

There is now an arrest warrant out for Card on several counts of murder.

Who'd thought the state of Maine, relatively quiet, peaceful, and unpopulated, would have the worst shooting in the US so far this year? Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent

[The suspect had] Twenty years of military experience. He knew what he was doing with an assault rifle. Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent

We know he'd been in a mental health institution. Adam Gilchrist, 702/CapeTalk UK correspondent

