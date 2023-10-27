Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johannesburg Pride chairperson Kaye Ally.
Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa.
This year’s celebrations move to the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo.
Following recent reports of a Grade 6 learner who died by suicide after allegedly being bullied for being gay, Ally says it is important to have events like Joburg Pride that promote inclusivity and diversity.
RELATED: GDE appoints independent firm to prob East Rand leaner's death
We are very far away from creating an inclusive society where children, the youth, and adults are totally accepted for their authentic self. And we are seeing youth suicide on the rise.Kaye Ally, chairperson – Joburg Pride
We need to have communities, government, and Section 21 organisations work together to ensure that we are providing support and resources, not just for the LGBTQIA+ community but also for the youth that are still in that questioning phase of their sexuality.Kaye Ally, chairperson – Joburg Pride
RELATED: On this day in 1990, South Africa’s first Pride March hit the streets
We have quite a lot of policies in place, such as the Constitution, that protect all rights in South Africa - however, in actuality and our day-to-day lives, we find that even at a government level, a policing level, we are falling short in practice.Kaye Ally, chairperson – Joburg Pride
The event kicks off at 10 am and the Pride march leaves the stadium at 2 pm, making its way through Rosebank.
There is no entrance fee, the event is open to all people of all ages.
RELATED: Johannesburg Pride is BACK!
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend
