Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer





Eskom's chief nuclear officer Keith Featherstone joins John Maytham with an update on the current status of the Koeberg operation.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

In the last few days there's been a slight reprieve from the rolling blackouts the country has been experiencing for close to a year, but when it comes to loadshedding, South Africa is certainly not out of the woods yet.

Work at Koeberg has been ongoing to replace three steam developers in each of the plant's units.

Koeberg provides roughly 2000 MW of power.

Speaking to CapeTalk back in August, Eskom's Chief Nuclear officer Keith Featherstone said they were more confident in the future of the plant with Unit 1 expected to be commercially available from 3 November.

Meanwhile, Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.

Well, 3 November is a week away, so what's the current state of play?

John Maytham posed the question to Featherstone on Thursday:

Koeberg unit 1 is in a very good state at the moment...it's been a painful journey for us, but the unit is well on its way to being started up. Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant

Featherstone says the remaining delays are due to the rules and regulations which must be adhered to before starting the unit up.

All the work has been finished, we're in the process of starting the unit up, but there are tests we have to do. Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant

So is Featherstone prepared to put his head on the block again and give a specific date for when Unit 1 will be back online?

No, is the short answer.

It's very difficult for us at this time to actually predict on a single unit as to when it's going to be back. Keith Featherstone, Chief Nuclear Officer – Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant

RELATED:Koeberg Chief Officer confident Unit 1 will be operational from 3 November

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer