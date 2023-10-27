2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
Africa Melane interviews Jan De Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.
Four weeks, six games down, one loss, and one more to go.
On Saturday 28 October 2023, the Springboks will face the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Finals, where there can only be one winner.
Two changes have been made from the starting team that beat England in the semifinals – Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Handre Pollard have replaced Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok, who are out of the match-day squad.
De Koning says that the 7-1 split and the selection of bench players who haven't played as many games in the tournament indicates the need for 'fresh' legs.
With three RWC wins under each team's belt, there's a lot riding on this game, as the winner will the the first to win four World Cups.
While it's going to be a 'brutal' game, he believes that the Springboks stand a 'very good' chance of winning, as long as they bring their A-game.
Kick-off is at 9pm.
If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365
It's going to be brutal, it's going to be physical.Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365
Source : RWC Media Zone
