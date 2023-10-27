Wet weather forecast for RWC final: 'It becomes a kicking game'
John Perlman speaks to Stormers’ head coach John Dobson ahead of the Rugby World Cup final.
While all eyes are on the team ahead of the South Africa-New Zealand Rugby World Cup final, the weather in France might also play a big role.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 60% chance of rain forecasted for Saturday.
This means that both teams will be getting down and wet on the field, so preparation is key.
Something like a scrum, which South Africa is quite good at, is immensely impacted.
[In the rain the players] can’t grip and they can’t scrum… you also don’t get quite the same grip without maul. People think it would suit the Springboks, but it takes away some of our super strengths.John Dobson, head coach – Stormers
Luckily several individual players have experience in these conditions, having played abroad.
That is the reason why the likes of Manie Libbok have been pulled from the lineup, Dobson says.
The conditions this weekend are expected to be worse than they were in the game against England, which plays into New Zealand's hands as they are accustomed to playing in these conditions.
It just becomes a contestable kicking game.John Dobson, head coach – Stormers
