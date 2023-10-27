Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak

27 October 2023 12:20 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Africa Report
kfc africa
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Good morning Cape Town

KFC Lesotho closes temporarily since chicken supply from farms in South Africa has been limited due to the avian-flu outbreak.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Jacques Cornish who reports on KFC's in Lesotho who temporarily closed their doors based on South Africa's avian-flu spike. Skip to 2.56 for this one.

Cornish reports that with the basic supply and demand rule - there is no supply to meet the demand of KFC customers in Lesotho - forcing Lesotho fried chicken franchises to close their doors amid a severe outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring South Africa.

RELATED: Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis

KFC reports that its chickens come from farms in South Africa which are certified as being free of bird flu. Lately, this certification has not been guaranteed since South Africa reported an issue of avian-flu, affecting eggs and chickens supply.

South Africa is a major provider of poultry to Lesotho and has been struggling to contain bird flu for several months and has culled more than seven million egg-laying hens - 20-30% of the country's entire stock.

RELATED: IT'S NO YOLK! STORES ARE RATIONING EGGS. HERE ARE SOME EGGCELLENT SUBSTITUTES

KFC Lesotho also put out this statement on their social media to alert customers about their brief closure and being "severely impacted" by government regulations around this issue.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak




Share this:
