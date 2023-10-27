Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Jacques Cornish who reports on KFC's in Lesotho who temporarily closed their doors based on South Africa's avian-flu spike. Skip to 2.56 for this one.
Cornish reports that with the basic supply and demand rule - there is no supply to meet the demand of KFC customers in Lesotho - forcing Lesotho fried chicken franchises to close their doors amid a severe outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring South Africa.
RELATED: Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis
KFC reports that its chickens come from farms in South Africa which are certified as being free of bird flu. Lately, this certification has not been guaranteed since South Africa reported an issue of avian-flu, affecting eggs and chickens supply.
South Africa is a major provider of poultry to Lesotho and has been struggling to contain bird flu for several months and has culled more than seven million egg-laying hens - 20-30% of the country's entire stock.
RELATED: IT'S NO YOLK! STORES ARE RATIONING EGGS. HERE ARE SOME EGGCELLENT SUBSTITUTES
KFC Lesotho also put out this statement on their social media to alert customers about their brief closure and being "severely impacted" by government regulations around this issue.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:KFC_Pretoria.jpg
More from Africa
Transforming agriculture through innovative financing
Author: Roux Wildenboer, Sector Head Agriculture, Absa CIB.Read More
Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership
John Perlman speaks to Standard Bank’s Sharon Brighton about the Why She Leads campaign and its importance beyond Women's Month.Read More
How Rentoza Created A Business Set To Disrupt The Retail Industry
In steering people away from credit, or from creating debt, Rentoza is challenging our consumer need to own popular goods.Read More
The Future of African Banking
Three key digital trends that are shaping banking in Africa, and how Absa CIB is working with fintechs to co-create that future.Read More
MIC & 702 celebrate emerging disruptive entrepreneurs in new podcast series
John Perlman hears from MIC executives about their new podcast and how they've collaborated on these entrepreneurs' journeys.Read More
The genius that grew SAOTA into a global luxury design brand
How SAOTA went from designing homes in Cape Town to completing projects in over 90 countries - without leaving the Mother City.Read More
Africa’s race to the sun (and other alternatives): Who is winning?
Author: Shirley Webber, Coverage Head: Resources and Energy, Absa CIBRead More
SweepSouth: A genius app revolutionizing the cleaning industry
Bruce Whitfield speaks to SweepSouth CEO Aisha Pandor in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.Read More
How tashas grew from a local café to a world-class dining experience
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Natasha Sideris, founder of tashas in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.Read More