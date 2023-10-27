HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop





When the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) officially announces next month’s fuel adjustments, South Africans can expect huge relief.

The AA says unaudited data is pointing to a drop in the petrol price by up to R2 per litre, and R1 pre litre for diesel. According to the current data, ULP95 is expected to decrease by around R2.01/l and ULP93 by R1.96/l.

Diesel is also expected to have a decent decrease of around R1.08/l, with illuminating paraffin also showing an expected decrease of 98c/l.

After three months of significant increases both petrol and diesel prices are expected to fall below the R25/l mark again. This is good news for motorists, consumers, and the economy, especially heading into the end of the year. These decreases come as South Africans continue to struggle financially and will be welcome relief from the substantial increases seen since August. In July, a litre of ULP95 cost R22.46 (inland). Should the expected decrease materialise, the November price for a litre of ULP95 inland will cost around R23.68. Automobile Association

The reason for this increase is largely due to a significant drop in the price of the international product.

Although the rand has weakened which does shave some of the benefits off, the impact of that is relatively minor overall.

Despite the decrease, the AA advises motorists to try ensure optimal fuel usage by using airconditioners sparingly, minimising trips where possible, and keeping their tires inflated to manufacturer specifications.

Although we are expecting fuel to be cheaper in November, we remain concerned about the overall high prices which impact on all consumers. A sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs is still necessary and until that solution is found, citizens will be at the mercy of fuel price hikes. Automobile Association

The DMRE is expected to make an official announcement of the adjusted prices for November soon, ahead of the adjustment which occurs on Wednesday, 1 November.