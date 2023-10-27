"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
702's John Perlman catches up with South African medal-winner and athlete Caster Semenya to talk about her memoir, 'The Race to Be Myself
There are just four days to go until her much-anticipated memoir hits the shelves.
After years of avoiding the spotlight, South African Olympic Champion Caster Semenya lays it all bare.
It's a major moment for the athlete as 'The Race To Be Myself', charts her incredible story, from growing up in Limpopo to the world stage of international athletics.
Semenya sat down with John Perlman to discuss the tell-all book which comes out on Tuesday.
On having to revisit difficult moments for the book:
It's poetry in motion. It's all about reliving those memories. For me, I live in the moment.Caster Semeyna, Olympic athlete
On her earliest memories
When I was age of four, five, when I discovered, maybe I may be one of the great sportsmen in South Africa.Caster Semeyna, Olympic athlete
On her love for running:
It's always been a mechanism which makes me feel good, it makes me feel happy. I feel free when I run.Caster Semeyna, Olympic athlete
Semenya’s journey to the Olympic track has not been easy, having had to undergo gender verification testing and mandated by the International Association of Athletics Federations to take hormone medication.
Regardless of every obstacle, she has gone on to break a number of athletic records, including two Olympic gold medals and three World Athletics Championships.
She also holds the record for the most 800m runs by any athlete in history.
Source : 702
