



Lester Kiewit speaks to Ruthewaan Waggie, a South African now living and working in Auckland, New Zealand, about where his support lies ahead of the Rugby World Cup finals between the All Blacks and Springboks.

Waggie is a South African living in Auckland, New Zealand for 21 years.

But Waggie's residency doesn't matter because his allegiance is to South Africa and the Springboks in tomorrow's rugby finals.

I back the country of my birth. I always support everything South African because that's who I am even though New Zealand has been kind to us. When it comes to rugby, there's only one team I support and that's South Africa. Ruthewaan Waggie

Waggie continues to say that the confidence levels of the kiwis were the "lowest ever' at the start of the rugby world cup but as the tournament grew and the team started winning matches, their confidence grew and is now "at an all-time high."

On who will take the win, Waggie roots for South Africa but says it's a 50-50 scale on who might win.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ