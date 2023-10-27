RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ruthewaan Waggie, a South African now living and working in Auckland, New Zealand, about where his support lies ahead of the Rugby World Cup finals between the All Blacks and Springboks. Listen below.
Waggie is a South African living in Auckland, New Zealand for 21 years.
But Waggie's residency doesn't matter because his allegiance is to South Africa and the Springboks in tomorrow's rugby finals.
I back the country of my birth. I always support everything South African because that's who I am even though New Zealand has been kind to us. When it comes to rugby, there's only one team I support and that's South Africa.Ruthewaan Waggie
Waggie continues to say that the confidence levels of the kiwis were the "lowest ever' at the start of the rugby world cup but as the tournament grew and the team started winning matches, their confidence grew and is now "at an all-time high."
On who will take the win, Waggie roots for South Africa but says it's a 50-50 scale on who might win.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Source : https://resources.worldrugby-rims.pulselive.com/photo-resources/worldrugby/photo/2023/10/14/d6fdbf6e-1f29-4d2d-9161-83ac4a5d981d/1735834622.jpg?width=1024
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce
Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.Read More
'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.Read More
"It's more stressful watching the Bokke than playing." Former Bok, Francois Louw
Kfm Mornings speak to former Bok and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Francois Louw about his thoughts on the finals tomorrow.Read More
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name
EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.Read More
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA
If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More