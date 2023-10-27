ANC ends by-election losing streak, taking key seat in eThekweni





John Perlman speaks to Wayne Sussman, independent election analyst about recent by-elections in KZN and Mpumulanga.

The ANC has won back a keyseat in eThekwini during local by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

The win signals an end to the governing party's losing streak but also an end to the opposition DA-IFP coalition.

The governing party’s candidate, Siyabonga Nala, took 70.34% of the total votes cast.

It also also won back a seat in Thaba Chweu, Mpumalanga.

Wayne Sussman, independent election analyst shared his thoughts on the victory in eThekweni:

The ANC went into this victory as the favourite. What was very interesting for me was the margin of victory and the turnout. Wayne Sussman, independent election analyst

The takeaway for me is, that the ANC is not only gaining a seat, but the fact that there supporters came out and voted for them. Wayne Sussman, independent election analyst

